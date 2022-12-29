INDIASPORTSMOTORSPORTS

National Motorcycle Drag Racing: Big wins for Alimon Saidalavi, Hemanth Muddappa

NewsWire
0
0

Bengaluru riders Alimon Saidalavi and Hemanth Muddappa scored dominating wins in their respective superbike categories in the third round of the MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2022 at the Madras International Circuit, here on Thursday.

Alimon continued his win-spree in the Unrestricted category as he took the honours on a Kawasaki Ninja H2, in a record time of 07.556 seconds over 302 metres to repeat his Round-2 victory yesterday, as he finished ahead of Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing) and Attaulla Baig, also from Bengaluru.

Alimon, thus, set the fastest time at the MIC, bettering the previous best of 07.749 by Muddappa. The victory also gave Alimon an unassailable 32-point lead over Baig in the championship standings with a round to spare.

Earlier, Muddappa, the multiple National Champion, was in his elements in the 1051-1650cc category astride a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, with a winning time of 07.910 seconds while Mujahid Pasha (Bengaluru) and yesterday’s Round-2 winner Md Riyaz (Hyderabad) came in second and third, respectively. After three rounds, Muddappa leads Riyaz by 20 points in the championship stakes.

Another Bengaluru rider, Anish Damodara Shetty (PRN Motorsports) notched a splendid win in the 361-550cc class on a KTM RC-390 bike while Mumbai’s Sarah Khan (Axor Sparks Racing) topped in the Girls category (Stock 165cc), riding a Yamaha R15.

The fourth and concluding round of the 2022 Championship will be run at the same venue on Friday.

20221229-184205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amjad Khan: An actor for all seasons and emotions

    Bengal election: Mamata’s “I am Shandilya” countered by BJP’s Rohingya jibe

    Subodh Jaiswal takes charge as new CBI chief (ld)

    Unidentified body of non-local found in Srinagar