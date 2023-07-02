INDIA

National movement fine example of cooperation: Lok Sabha Speaker

NewsWire
0
0

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said that the spirit of co-operation has been in the thinking of national heroes. 

“Our national movement is a fine example of co-operation, in which people from every class, every community, every caste, region and group participated,” LS Speaker said while addressing participants at the valedictory session of the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress, which was held in the national capital.

Referring about the cooperative movement, he noted that the movement has brought a transformation in the lives of farmers and labourers.

He said that earlier, the farmer had to take loan at 16 per cent to 18 per cent, but in many states, it is now possible to get a loan of Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh at zero per cent interest rate only through cooperatives.

2023070232922

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP observers Dharmenda Pradhan, Kishen Reddy reach K’taka

    For Valentine’s, Dubai is the place to be!

    Twitch to host TwitchCon Paris as planned despite protests

    Staycations are the IT vacation