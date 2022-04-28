The National Museum of Indian Cinema is set to exhibit legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s gallery and a three-day film festival as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

As May 2 is Satyajit Ray’s birth centenary, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has initiated various activities to pay tribute to the legendary filmmaker.

The screening of films made by and made on Satyajit Ray, shall be held at New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Pune Between May 2 and May 4.

The Satyajit Ray Film Festival shall begin with the red carpet and inauguration of Ray’s semi-permanent gallery by multiple National Award-winning filmmaker Shyam Benegal on May 2.

The opening film at the festival is ‘Aparajito’, produced by Firdausul Hassan and directed by Anik Datta. The film is inspired by the making of Satyajit Ray’s ‘Pather Panchali’.

Furthermore, a panel discussion is scheduled to be held on May 4, post the screening of ‘Pather Panchali’ (Satyajit Ray’s directorial debut feature), the closing film of the festival.

The panel discussion shall be live on NFDC’s official Facebook for all audiences especially the cinephiles of Ray’s work.

The panelists will be Shyam Benegal, veteran actor Barun Chanda, and music director Shantanu Moitra, it will be moderated by Shankhayan Ghosh.

Ravinder Bhakar, Managing Director, NFDC India, expressed, “On the occasion of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is a great honour for us to celebrate the birth centenary and roll out a special gallery at National Museum of Indian Cinema as a tribute to the legendary filmmaker.”

“People have seen Ray’s films in some form or the other yet this time we invite Ray lovers for our handpicked package on the big screens in selected theatres for free. The newly-restored few by NFAI are a delight to watch.”

