National open javelin throw: Rohit Yadav wins title on senior men’s debut

Rohit Yadav of Uttar Pradesh came up with a dominant performance, setting the meet record, by claiming the title in his senior men’s debut in the 4th Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Monday.

Three of his six throws, including the winning distance of 78.31m, were better than the best that Sahil Silwal of Haryana was able to produce on Monday. It was the fourth time in-a-row that Rohit Yadav finished ahead of his rival from Haryana. each of his efforts went past the erstwhile meet record.

The 20-year-old Rohit Yadav broke Davinder Singh Kang’s 2019 mark of 74.28m with his opening throw and rewrote it with each of his next two attempts, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said in a report on its website.

Rohit, who holds the seventh rank in the all-time list of Indian javelin throwers with a best of 81.83m in the Federation Cup in Kozhikode last month, however, failed in his bid to reach the 80m mark.

The left-handed Sahil Silwal, who breached the 80m mark in March last year, was unable to find rhythm. The 21-year-old came up with a throw of 74.49m on his fifth try and a best of 76.64m on the final attempt. He had produced efforts of 72.50m in the Indian Grand Prix 2 and 73.5m in the Federation Cup earlier this year.

Rohit Yadav brought the curtain down on the first National-level track and field competition in the Steel City since 2007 with his third win in four-top competitions at home this season. In other events, this evenin’, Haryana’s Aditya and Utt’r Pradesh’s Archana Yadav won the Boys U16 and Girls U18 titles.

The results:

Men: 1. Rohit Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 78.31m; 2. Sahil Silwal (Haryana) 76.64; 3. Gagandeep (Punjab) 67.74.

Boys’ U16 (600gm): 1. Aditya (Haryana) 66.52m; 2. Mahendra Swami (Rajasthan) 52.73; 3. Hemant Kumar (Jharkhand) 49.86.

Girls’ U18 (500gm): 1. Archana Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 42.69m; 2. Seema (Haryana) 41.79m; 3. Nishi Kumari (Bihar) 40.42.

