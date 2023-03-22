INDIASPORTS

National Para Table Tennis: Bharati, Poonam, Pragati, Prachi emerge women’s champions

NewsWire
0
0

Bharti Ben Pabaria, Poonam, Pragati Kesarvani, Prachi Pandey, Kartik Sharma and Sandip Dangi emerged winners in the National Para Table Tennis Championship conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association under the aegis of All India Para Table Tennis Association.

In the men’s Class-1 event, Dangi of Haryana defeated JD Madan of Tamil Nadu 8-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-6. Karthik of Himachal Pradesh overcame Patrick D’Souza of Goa 11-5, 11-4, 11-4 to clinch the men’s Class-2 title.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) secretary general Kamlesh Mehta, All India Tennis Association secretary general Anil Dhupar, Nagender Reddy Patel, treasurer of TTFI and Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association vice-president Om Soni among others.

In the women’s Class-6 category, Chandigarh’s Poonam defeated Bhavika Kukadia of Gujarat 11-8, 11-4, 11-2 to emerge the champion.

In the corresponding Class-5 section, Bharati of Gujarat beat statemate Manisha Songara 11-6, 11-3, 11-4 to bag the medal.

In the Class-7 competition, Prachi of Uttar Pradesh defeated Dhawani Shah of Gujarat to emerge the winner. Prachi won 11-8, 11-6, 11-4.

Pragati of Uttar Pradesh scored a facile 11-8, 11-5, 11-7 victory over Gujarat’s Bhavana Champaneri to grab the Class-8 title.

In Class 3, Sonal Patel beat Vidya Kumar 3-0 to bag the title while in Class 4 Bhavina Patel bagged the gold blanking Usha Rathore.

B Sahana bagged the top award in the Class 10 event scoring a 3-0 win over Devyani Wahle.

20230322-173205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kangana shares throwback childhood pic, says family called her Indira Gandhi

    BJP reached out to people in two lakh villages on 7th...

    Two girls injured at Delhi govt school after fan falls on...

    A retrospective on life of Astad Deboo