BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

National Pension Scheme subscribers rise 23% to 6.24 cr Y-o-Y

NewsWire
0
0

Subscribers of various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 6.24 crore as on March 4, 2023 from 5.08 crore in the corresponding period of 2022, marking a growth of 22.88 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

According to data released by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Friday, in NPS, the highest growth was seen in the All Citizen Model, where the subscriber base rose by a huge 32 per cent to 28.40 lakh from 23 lakh during the year-ago period.

The Corporate Scheme too witnessed a jump of 20 per cent, as the subscriber base rose to 16.63 lakh from 13.84 lakh during the year-ago period.

The total assets under management (AUM) for NPS and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) also grew at 23 per cent during the same period.

20230310-191403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RBI reschedules MPC meet as Maharashtra shut on Lata Mangeshkar’s death

    Industrial IoT spend in discrete manufacturing to hit $89 bn in...

    Haryana announces hike in sugarcane procurement price

    GST raids in UP stopped for 3 days as traders’ protests...