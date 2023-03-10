Subscribers of various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 6.24 crore as on March 4, 2023 from 5.08 crore in the corresponding period of 2022, marking a growth of 22.88 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

According to data released by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Friday, in NPS, the highest growth was seen in the All Citizen Model, where the subscriber base rose by a huge 32 per cent to 28.40 lakh from 23 lakh during the year-ago period.

The Corporate Scheme too witnessed a jump of 20 per cent, as the subscriber base rose to 16.63 lakh from 13.84 lakh during the year-ago period.

The total assets under management (AUM) for NPS and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) also grew at 23 per cent during the same period.

