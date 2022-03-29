The 2022 National Poker Series India, which began on March 6, concluded in style as winners from Rajasthan and Goa ruled the final three tables of the event, the organisers said on Tuesday.

The final three tables of the NPS 2022 were played at Majestic Pride, Goa from March 23-25, 2022 between the top poker players of India.

Shagun Jain from Jaipur, Rajasthan claimed the top spot on the NPS podium (medal leaderboard) with four gold medals and two silver (50 points) and won a package of Rs 10 lakh while Rohit Begwani from Churu, Rajasthan ended in the second position with four gold medals (40 points) and a package worth Rs 7.5 lakh.

The third spot on the podium was taken by Dhaval Doshi from Mumbai with one gold and three silver (25 points) and has received a package worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

“All the three podium finishers will be heading to Las Vegas to represent India on the largest stage of Poker in the world,” the organisers said in a release.

The final tables saw top Indian players battling it out for glory.

The first final table was “NPS Super High Roller”. The table was won by Kartik Ved from Goa who clinched gold, Vipin Pantola from Haldwani, Uttarakhand bagged silver while the third place and bronze medal went to Gokul Raj from Goa. They took home Rs 22.09 lakh, Rs 15.50 lakh and Rs 9.97 lakh, respectively as prize money.

The second final table was the “NPS Main Event” which again saw Goa claiming the top spot with Chirag Sodha (Rs 44.84 lakh) clinching gold, the surprise came in the second spot with Riteish Kumar (Rs 39.34 lakh) from the small town of Gumla in Jharkhand clinching silver while the third spot and the bronze medal went to Ashutosh Balodhi (Rs 20.90 lakh) from Delhi.

On the final day of the event, “NPS Golden Rush” took place. The event which had a Rs 550 buy-in and saw nearly 15,000 entries was won by Sankesh Kumar A Jain from Chennai (Rs 9 lakh) taking home the gold medal.

The silver medal was won by Arbaaz Ahmed (Rs 7.01 lakh) from Bengaluru, Karnataka followed by the bronze medal by Dilip Kumar (Rs 4.38 lakh) from Jalore, Rajasthan.

The top five states which registered the greatest number of medals include Maharashtra (46 medals), New Delhi (36 medals), Rajasthan (35 medals), Uttar Pradesh (27 medals), and Haryana (21 medals).

Over the course of NPS, 252 medals were awarded across 84 tournaments.

