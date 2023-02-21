INDIASPORTS

National Poker Series to begin on March 29

NewsWire
0
0

The National Poker Series India (NPS) has announced its 2023 edition with its latest campaign, ‘Ab India Khelega Glory Ke Liye’.

This year’s edition will award gold, silver and bronze medals to podium finishers in a total of 107 tournaments and three NPS podium medals for the finishers with the highest medal tallies who will be crowned the NPS India 2023 champions.

The tournaments will also award prize money of INR 25 crore and begin on March 29, however, players can already register for them on the PokerBaazi app and also play practice tournaments.

On the announcement, Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO, Baazi Games said, “We, at PokerBaazi, are honoured to host the National Poker Series India once again. The two editions’ record-breaking entries across demographics and regions were a testament to establishing the NPS legacy. We see NPS India as the true podium of glory for the sport of Poker in India and are excited to celebrate the champions in the making.”

20230221-164404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bulli Bai’, a conspiracy to defame India: Naqvi

    Meghachandra Singh named Manipur Congress President

    Aditi Dev Sharma unravels new layers of Katha with every passing...

    2 in Bihar secure bail on willing to feed 5 Dalit...