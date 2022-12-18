Ashwin Datta of Dark Don Racing emerged champion in the LGB Formula 4 category with a last-ditch effort in the last lap to win the race in the final round of the 25th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship here on Sunday.

Datta was overtaken by Arya Singh but he did not give up and came up with a superb effort in the final lap to win the race and title.

The day belonged to Datta as he won both races at the Kari Motor Speedway with domination. The experienced driver showed that his hunger was still intact as he came up with a fine performance, winning the race despite being slowed down after the safety car was deployed.

The last race and last few laps in the Formula LGB 4 saw high adrenaline action as Chennai-based Ashwin, Saran Vikram Tmars and Arya Singh were engaged in a great chase at the 2.3km circuit. The weather was pleasant and the drivers were able to push hard with their machines as the audience cheered them on. For those watching the races live on social media as well, Sunday was full of thrills. Ashwin won the last race with a timing of 27:46.956, the organisers informed in a release.

Said an elated Ashwin, “This is probably the closest championship JK (Tyre) has ever seen in 25 years. Going into the final race, only one point had separated the top two. I was leading comfortably and then the safety car came in. It slashed my lead and Arya (Singh) overtook. I did not give up, put my head down and gave my best. I would never forget this moment and this day in my entire life. I’m grateful to my whole team at Dark Don Racing for their consistent support throughout.”

It all boiled down to the last race in the JK Tyre Novice Cup category as well with Kyle Kumaran showcasing his control at the wheels. He finished second behind MSpor’s Dhruvh Goswami but still went on to seal the championship. In a close race, Dhruvh finished the 10-lap race in 15:47.703. Kyle was marginally behind at 15:52.395. The second place in the championship went to Vinith Kumar.

“It was overall a great season with DTS Racing, with Vinith finishing second as well. It’s very difficult to win the championship having missed one round. In the end, it’s turned out to be a pretty great season and a great weekend for me,” said Kyle.

Kyle has been consistent in karting as a junior but the exposure he got in Dubai by competing in events there has made him even more solid. He has a clean racing style and the bigger picture was in sight, to pocket the championship trophy.

The DTS Racing Team has captured the imagination of fans as they won the first two spots and also clinched the constructors’ championship. The 2022 race season in the 25th edition of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship went off without any glitches.

In the JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Sudheer Sudhakar from Delhi won the 10-lap race clocking 14:00.738. In second place came Anish D Shetty from Bengaluru; while Allwin Xavier came third.

In the JK Tyre Endurance League Cup powered by United CRA, Abhishek V and Amarnath Menon came out tops. The pair of Jeoffrey Reviven and Johann Reeves was second. The third place was taken by Jayanth Prathipati and Alwin Sundar. The total time was one hour of endurance on bikes.

Unlike in previous years when Covid 19 was a major factor, this time the organisers were able to conduct the events with freedom and spectators were present physically at the Kari Motor Speedway.

Results Provisional:

JK Tyre Novice Cup (10 laps):

1. Dhruvh Goswami (MSport) 15:47.703

2. Kyle Kumaran (DTS Racing) 15:52.395

3. Arjun Syam Nair (Momentum Motorsports) 15:52.396

__

LGB Formula 4 – Race 2 (15 laps):

1. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing) – 19:43.958

2. Arya Singh (Dark Don Racing) – 19:44.242

3. Tijil Rao (Dark Don Racing) – 19:45.141

__

LGB Formula 4 – Race 3 (20 laps):

1. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing) – 27:46.956

2. Saran Vikram Tmars (Mars Racing) – 27:48.122

3. Arya Singh (Dark Don Racing) – 27:48.301

JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup (10 laps):

1. Sudheer Sudhakar – 14:00.738

2. Anish D Shetty – 14:01.411

3.Allwin Xavier – 14:02.898

JK Tyre Endurance League Cup powered by United CRA:

1. Abhishek V and Amarnath Menon – 59:59.976

2. Jeoffrey Reviven and Johann Reeves – 1:00:09.968

3. Jayanth Prathipati and Alwin Sundar – 1:00:10.138.

20221218-185202