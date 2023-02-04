INDIASPORTSMOTORSPORTS

National Rally Championship: Aishwarya Pissay to go for her 6th straight title

Aishwarya Pissay, the only FIM World Cupper from India, is all set for the final round of the FMSCI National Rally Championship (INRC-2w) 2022 and will be chasing her sixth straight national title when action resumes after a gap of over two months with the Rally of Nashik.

The Bengaluru racing star is the favourite in the sixth and final round of GodSpeed Racing’s MRF MoGrip FMSCI National Racing Championship – 2W 2022 here on Sunday.

Aishwarya is the 2019 FIM Bajas World Cup champion in the Ladies’ class, and after her brief stint in the ‘Big Boss Kannada’ back in November, returns to the circuit to do what she loves the most – biking.

The Petronas TVS Racing factory rider had won the fifth round in Pune to set up a grand finale.

Later, the final round here was put off.

The multiple-National title holder, Aishwarya Pissay is leading the championship table in her class, despite missing a round earlier, and is raring to defend her title once again. She has put in over a month’s training on her reliable TVS TR 200R, including on-tarmac sessions, and is ready for the final hurrah.

Supported by Petronas TVS Racing, Aishwarya, won the first round in Chikkamagaluru by a mile after which the 27-year-old missed the second round. Pissay then came back strongly to reclaim the title lead with splendid victories in the next three rounds in Coimbatore, Bengaluru, and Pune respectively.

“I am eagerly waiting to get back into competitive racing. The terrain will be broken tarmac and very technical. I have trained hard during this long break on my much-accomplished TVS TR 200R which is based on the TVS Apache RTR 200. I thoroughly enjoyed riding the motorcycle, all thanks to which I am going strong into the last race of the season. I will be giving my 100 per cent to win one more National title,” the talented Bengaluru rider was quoted as saying in a release on Saturday.

The MRF Rally of Nashik will have a 17.5 km Special Stage (SS) run thrice from Nandgaon Kolikharwal, all in the forward direction, for a combined competitive distance of over 52.5 km, mostly broken tarmac. Along with a transport section of about 70 km, the total rally distance will be 122.5 km. The ceremonial flag-off from Amboli Holiday Home, Opp Amboli Dam, Tal Trimbakeshwar will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday while the Special stages will be held on Sunday.

The six-round MRF MoGrip FMSCI National Rally Championship for two-wheelers (INRC-2w) 2022 is one of the 12 Nationals conducted in various motorsports disciplines by FMSCI.

20230204-163202

