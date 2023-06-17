Aroor Arjun Rao and co-driver Satish Kumar Rajagopal of Mandovi Racing finished first in the overall category in the Rally of Arunachal that ended here recently.

The Mandovi Racing team finished ahead of second-placed Sheshank Jamwal and Aseeem Sharma of Arka Motorsports with Dr. Bikku Babu and Milen George of Chettinad Sporting turning n third.

In the second stage of Indian National Rally Championship (INRC 2), Dr. Bikku Babu and Milen George of Chettinad Sporting emerged winners, finishing ahead of Philippos Matthai and Murthy P.V.S of Arka Motorsports.

The Rally of Arunachal 2023, organised by the Motorsports Club of Arunachal in association with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), concluded with great success here on Friday (June 16).

This prestigious event, which was flagged off on June 13, showcased the remarkable skills of India’s top rally drivers and celebrated the breathtaking landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Rally of Arunachal 2023 was the second round of the highly-anticipated FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC). It attracted a massive field of 51 entries, making it the largest rally event in the Northeast region.

The Rally of Arunachal 2023 featured various categories, including Overall Winner, INRC, INRC 2, INRC 3, INRC 4, Gypsy Class, JINRC (Junior INRC), and Women’s Class. Champions were crowned in each category, showcasing their exceptional performances and remarkable achievements.

The winners of the various categories are as follows:

Overall winners (Final ROA):

1st Place: Aroor Arjun Rao and Satish Kumar Rajagopal of Mandovi Racing / Maruti Suzuki Baleno;

2nd Place: Sheshank Jamwal and Aseem Sharma of Arka Motorsports / VW Polo

3rd Place: Dr. Bikku Babu and Milen George of Chettinad Sporting / VW Polo

INRC 2:

1st Place: Dr. Bikku Babu and Milen George of Chettinad Sporting / VW Polo 22

2nd Place: Philippos Matthai and Murthy P.V.S of Arka Motorsports / VW Polo

3rd Place: Chetan Shivram and Shiv Prakash of Snap Racing / VW Polo

INRC 3:

1st Place: Sheshank Jamwal and Aseem Sharma of Motorsports / VW Polo

2nd Place: Arnav Pratap Singh and Arjun SSB 2 of Ammyfied Rallying / VW Polo

3rd Place: Jahaan Gill and Suraj Keshava Prasad of Snap Racing / VW Polo

INRC 4:

1st Place: Abhin Rai and D Uday Kumar of Ammyfied Rallying / Honda City VTEC

2nd Place: Ruthuparna Vivek and Sanjay Agarwal of Snap Racing / Honda City VTEC

3rd Place: Phoebe Nongrum and Dr. Dinesh S of Ammyfied Rallying / Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Gypsy Class:

1st Place: Samrat Yadav and Arvind Dheerendra of Ammyfied Rallying / Maruti Suzuki Gypsy

2nd Place: Aman Preet Ahluwalia and Amber Udasi piloted Maruti Suzuki Gypsy

3rd Place: Baljindar Singh Dhillon and Goutham CP piloted Maruti Suzuki Gypsy

JINRC (Junior INRC):

1st Place: Arnav Pratap Singh and Arjun SSB of Ammyfied Rallying / VW Polo

2nd Place: Jahaan Gill and Suraj Keshava Prasad of Snap Racing / VW Polo

3rd Place: Mohommed Sahil and Eldo Chacko of Ammyfied Rallying / VW Polo

Women’s Class:

1st Place: Anushriya Gulati and Arjun Dheerendra of Dark Don Rallying / VW Polo

2nd Place: Shivani Parmar and Dr. Vani Parmar of Chettinad Sporting / Honda City

3rd Place: Nikeetaa Takkale and Venu Rameshkumar of Ammyfied Rallying / VW Polo

The event concluded with a grand podium ceremony held at Itanagar, where the overall winners of the Final ROA were honoured.

