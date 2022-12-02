Championship leader Karna Kadur of Bengaluru and second-placed Gaurav Gill face off in another battle for the lead in the 46th Karnataka-1000 rally, the third round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship, which was flagged off here on Friday.

The Karnataka-1000 rally, which has attracted 65 entries, is being organised by the Karnataka Motor Sports Club under the aegis of FMSCI, the governing body of motorsports in India and promoted by Blueband Sports. The rally was flagged off by former Minister S. Shivanna to signal the start of the event which will be run near here over two days starting Saturday (Dec 3).

Following a reconnaissance run this morning of the Special Stages, most of the competitors expressed happiness at the terrain which was variously described as fast, flowing and technical.

Championship leader, Bengaluru’s Karna Kadur (co-driver Nikhil Pai) of Arka Motorsports, said: “I am quite pleased with the Special Stages. The terrain is a good mix of fast, flowing corners, a few jumps, and water splashes which should make for good viewing for the spectators. We have prepared the car well and hope to finish strongly.”

Delhi-based seven-time national champion and Arjuna Awardee Gaurav Gill (Moosa Sherif), who is currently second in the championship, was impressed with the Special Stages.

“I quite liked the stages. The organisers have put in a lot of hard work to prepare the route which I think will take rallying to the next level. The Stages are quite fast in some sections and also technical with blind corners and crests. The pace notes have to be spot-on and it will also test your driving skills. I won the 2021 event despite many setbacks and I hope I can win my eighth K-1000 title on Sunday,” he said.

The total distance of the Prasaditya Karnataka-1000 rally is about 224 Km of which the competitive section is 119.11 Kms that will be run over 10 Special Stages.

