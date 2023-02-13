INDIASPORTS

National Rifle Association of India conducts awareness workshop on sexual harassment

NewsWire
0
0

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) conducted an awareness and sensitisation workshop on prevention of sexual harassment at the workplace.

The workshop was conducted under the aegis of the High-Performance Director (HPD) of the NRAI, Pierre Beauchamp.

Held at the Karni Singh Shooting Range here, the workshop besides, Beauchamp, was addressed by K Sultan Singh, secretary general, NRAI, Putul Kumari, ex-Member of Parliament and senior vice-president, NRAI and Urmila Lanba, advocate and external member of the committee.

Around 200 attendees included athletes and coaches of the ongoing national camp, officials and support staff.

Speaking on the occasion, K Sultan Singh stressed on the importance of the workshop saying, “This is a very serious matter and therefore we felt that all in the NRAI family, should be adequately made aware and sensitised on the issue. We plan to continue this initiative at regular intervals going forward. We are all either adults or at the door of adulthood and it is important that all, especially the boys and men, understand their responsibilities and are aware of where to draw the line. It is also important that all know the proper avenues of airing their grievances if such situations arose.”

The NRAI will probably be the first national federation to conduct such a workshop.

A High-Powered Committee (under the POSH ACT) has also been formed by the NRAI for this purpose. This is chaired by Putul Kumari with K Sultan Singh being the convenor.

Other members of the committee include Sheila Kanungo, Kunti Malik and Lanba, who is the ex-officio members as per Vishakha Committee norms

Lanba, while taking the attendees through a detailed presentation, pointed out, “No one should feel afraid of making a complaint and they should be rest assured that their names will never come out if they do so.”

She also took the attendees through details of how to recognise instances of sexual harassment, how to go forward addressing the issue, rights of the victim.

Beauchamp said, “As we aim towards the Paris Olympics and try to drive the one team concept, it is important that the environment of such a team remains positive at all times and that everyone feels a sense of psychological safety. In that context a workshop like this becomes very important.”

A 24-member Indian Rifle and Pistol squad is set to embark upon their season’s first international assignment, the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol, scheduled in Cairo, Egypt from February 17-24.

The season assumes importance given it is the build-up to the Paris Olympics and also has important events like the Asian Games in the year’s schedule.

20230213-185805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Paytm logs 89 mn monthly transacting users, GMV grows 44% to...

    Punjab CM for unified action by states to end narco-gangster-terrorist nexus

    IIT Guwahati team designs new affordable electricity-free cooling system

    BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav to join ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in...