West Bengal’s Mehuli Ghosh won the Women’s 10M Air Rifle T3 trials competition, at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR) on Friday.

Mehuli upstaged up-and-coming Karnataka talent Tilottama Sen 16-8 in the gold medal match.

Olympian Elavenil Valarivan, representing Gujarat, won bronze after topping the qualification round with a sublime 632.

Shooting on competition day eight of the National Selection Trial 3 & 4, Mehuli was initially sixth in the first qualification round with a score of 629.1, while Tilottama qualified seventh with the same score but lesser inner 10s.

In the top eight final stage, Mehuli topped with a 261.9 while Tilottoma was a close second with 261.6, even as Elavenil settled for bronze with a 260.3. Mehuli’s experience then saw her through in the gold medal clash.

In the Junior Women’s 10M Air Rifle T3 match Himachal’s Zeena Khitta emerged triumphant with a 17-11 scoreline over Haryana’s Ramita.

In the Youth category, Haryana did win their gold of the day with Nancy overcoming Maharashtra’s Isha Anil Taksale 16-4 in the gold medal match.

