National shooting: Mehuli Ghosh wins Women’s 10M Air Rifle T3 trials

West Bengal’s Mehuli Ghosh won the Women’s 10M Air Rifle T3 trials competition, at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR) on Friday.

Mehuli upstaged up-and-coming Karnataka talent Tilottama Sen 16-8 in the gold medal match.

Olympian Elavenil Valarivan, representing Gujarat, won bronze after topping the qualification round with a sublime 632.

Shooting on competition day eight of the National Selection Trial 3 & 4, Mehuli was initially sixth in the first qualification round with a score of 629.1, while Tilottama qualified seventh with the same score but lesser inner 10s.

In the top eight final stage, Mehuli topped with a 261.9 while Tilottoma was a close second with 261.6, even as Elavenil settled for bronze with a 260.3. Mehuli’s experience then saw her through in the gold medal clash.

In the Junior Women’s 10M Air Rifle T3 match Himachal’s Zeena Khitta emerged triumphant with a 17-11 scoreline over Haryana’s Ramita.

In the Youth category, Haryana did win their gold of the day with Nancy overcoming Maharashtra’s Isha Anil Taksale 16-4 in the gold medal match.

