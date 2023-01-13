Akhil Sheoran, Esha Singh and Sarabjot Singh emerged as the winners on day five of the ongoing national shooting trials for Group A shooters at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR), here on Friday.

Akhil won the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) T2 competition while Esha was the champion in the women’s 10m pistol T1 trials. Haryana’s Sarabjot Singh was the winner in the men’s 10m air pistol T1.

Railwaymen Akhil Sheoran overcame colleague Swapnil Kusale 17-11 in the gold medal match. He came second in qualification with a score of 592 finishing behind Aishwary Tomar who topped with 594. Akhil then went on to top the ranking round with an effort of 408.9 while seasoned army marksman Chain Singh won bronze in the event.

It was also the start of the air pistol competitions and Telangana’s Esha Singh was triumphant in the women’s 10m air when she beat Karnataka’s Divya T.S. 16-14 in a cliffhanger of a gold medal clash.

Earlier, she had topped qualification with a score of 581 and then came second to Divya in the ranking round. Yashaswini Singh Deswal of Haryana won bronze.

In the men’s air pistol, the gold went to Haryana’s Sarabjot Singh when he got the better of state-mate Shiva Narwal 17-11 in the final match. Railways’ Arjun Das won bronze. It was a pillar to post effort by Sarabjot as he topped both the qualification and the ranking round before winning the competition.

In the junior competitions, Rajasthan’s Amit Sharma (men’s 10m air pistol), Chandigarh’s Sainyam (women’s 10m air pistol) and Maharashtra’s Vedant Nitin Waghmare (men’s 3P) were among the day’s winners.

20230114-000006