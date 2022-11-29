INDIASPORTS

National Sports Awardees pay tribute to fallen heroes at Delhi’s National War Memorial

NewsWire
0
0

A day ahead of the National Sports Awards ceremony for the year 2022, many awardee athletes and coaches visited the National War Memorial here and paid homage to the fallen Indian soldiers.

Some of the prominent athletes that visited the war memorial were, boxer Nikhat Zareen, badminton players Lakshya Sen, H.S. Prannoy, steeplechaser Avinash Sable, and chess player R. Praggnanandhaa among others.

During their visit, the awardees took a tour of the Veerta Chakra (circle of bravery) where they saw the six bronze murals depicting various historical wars that the country has faced post-Independence, the Sports Authority of India informed in a release here on Tuesday.

For the year 2022, over 40 sports awards are being given including one Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, 25 Arjuna Awards, and seven Dronacharya Awards.

Table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal will receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday.

20221129-183003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dior partners with Mumbai-based atelier – Chanakya

    Minor boy brutally beaten in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district

    TV stars taking over Instagram with their fashion sense

    PM Modi condoles deaths in Rampur road accident