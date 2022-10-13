Vishnu Vardhan comprehensively defeated Prajwal Dev 6-2, 6-4 to reach into quarterfinals in the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA complex here Thursday.

After the first part of the week was damp in the Capital, sunshine was essential. As if taking cue, Vishnu, who has been a regular at the Fenesta Open for over two decades, showed that he had the strokes and ability to match younger players with his bright brand of tennis.

“It has been over 23 years that I have been coming to Delhi for Fenesta Open. It was earlier called the Shriram Open and I am happy to be here. I am even happier as I have now got into the quarterfinals of the men’s singles event. I am really looking forward to my rest of the week here,” said Vishnu.

If Vishnu was the quintessential seasoned pro, 15-year-old Sahira Singh from Punjab showed that she could also be counted. The young girl was full of pluck and poise as she beat Pooja Ingale 7-5, 6-4. Sahira is competing at the Fenesta Open for the first time. She has managed well thus far in the women’s section, where she won her second round match.

“Overall, I have played thrice in the Fenesta Open. Today’s match was tough but I did it. I hope my next match will be good,” said the young Sahira.

Top seed Vaidehi Chaudhri was put through the wringer as she beat Smriti Bhasin in three sets. Vaidehi had to use her experience and energy to get past Smriti Bhasin 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Her form may have been up and down but in the decider, Vaidehi played the big points better.

“Today’s match was really good and I played for around two hours. The girl played really well and in the end I won,” said Vaidehi.

Top seed Manish Suresh K beat Yash C in a long match scoring 6-3, 7-6(3). “It is an amazing feeling playing at Fenesta Open, which is the biggest tournament in India. It feels really good to be back after 3 or 4 years. Last time was back in 2018 or 2019 and it feels amazing to be back again. I hope I can go a long way. Today was a good match, little close in the end. But I am happy to pull through and hope to go further in the tournament.”

Adding on his win, Digvijay S (Seed 2) said, “Today’s match was a complicated one and I played against Dalwinder Singh. I have played him in the same second round previously. It was a solid match and I feel really good. This is my fourth year of playing at Fenesta. Last year, I even made to the finals. Hence, I am looking forward if I can win the trophy this year.”

Fourth seed Akansha Nitture beat Shimreen Ahamed 6-2, 6-0, in the second round. “I just now won the second round of Fenesta Open and it feels really great. It was an easy win for me and I am looking forward to the next round,” said Akansha.

20221013-202604