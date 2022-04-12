The ‘National Treasure‘ series streaming on Disney+ is bringing back a familiar and beloved face from the ‘National Treasure’ movie franchise.

Justin Bartha, who starred alongside Nicholas Cage in the two ‘National Treasure’ movies will be reprising his role of Riley Poole for the series.

He is set to make a guest appearance on the show which is currently being filmed in Louisiana. The makers however are tight lipped about the details of how he makes his way into the series.

The National Treasure series was picked up by Disney+ last year and it stars Lisette Alexis, who plays the lead role of Jess. Her character is a resourceful and brilliant dreamer who starts of an adventurous journey to recover a Pan American treasure all the while uncovering hidden truths about her family’s mysterious past.

The show is said to be ‘an expansion of the movie franchise’, but with Bartha’s Riley Poole the dots between the movie and the series are fully and definitively connected. The ‘National Treasure’ movies 1 and 2 released in 2004 and 2007 respectively.

The web series cast besides Lisette Alexis includes stars like Catherine Zeta Jones, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano and Lyndon Smith.

Two of the screenplay writers of the ‘National Treasure’ movies, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley are executive producers along with Jerry Bruckheimer who produced the movies.

The series has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair. Apart from ‘National Treasure’ movies, Justin Bartha has worked in other popular movies like the ‘Hangover trilogy’, ‘Godfather of Harlem’, ‘The Good Fight’ and Netflix’s ‘Sweet Girl’.