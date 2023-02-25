The National War Memorial (NWM), which stands testimony to the sacrifices made by the brave soldiers since Independence, is observing its fourth anniversary on Saturday (February 25, 2023).

To mark the day, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Air Marshal BR Krishna, along with Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Officiating Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh and Deputy Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, laid a wreath at the iconic monument and paid homage to the fallen heroes.

While interactive screens were installed in the vicinity of the Memorial for people to pay digital tributes to the fallen heroes, a whopping 12.76 lakh digital tributes were paid since February 25, 2022 by 24.94 lakh visitors from all walks of life.

It was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25, 2019.

To recognise the significance of Armed Forces in safeguarding the territorial integrity of the nation and inspire the youth to contribute to Nation Building, guided tours are being organised at the NWM for school students. Since the last anniversary, over 1,460 schools, with a strength of more than 1.80 lakh students, have visited the Memorial.

The iconic monument houses the eternal flame which exemplifies the supreme sacrifice made by a soldier in the line of duty thus making him immortal. Since its inauguration, all homage ceremonies are conducted only at the NWM, including those on National Days.

Eminent dignitaries and delegation from foreign countries have been visiting the NWM to honour the supreme sacrifice of the fallen soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces.

