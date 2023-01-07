INDIASPORTS

National Youth Festival logo and Mascot released in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai released a logo and mascot of the National Youth Festival to be held in Hubballi-Dharwad from January 12.

In a function held virtually on Saturday, Bommai thanked the Government of India for allowing Karnataka to host this year’s National Youth Festival and Khelo India University Sports meet. The state has made all arrangements to host the Youth Festival on a grand scale.

On the occasion, a discussion on the arrangements for the event was held, and it was decided to hold a meeting of young legislators, MPs and other elected representatives. The Railway Board agreed to attach special coaches for the youths coming to Hubballi-Dharwad from different parts of the country.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur appreciated design of the Youth Festival’s logo and mascot through the competition.

The logo prepared by Bansilal Ketki of Odisha was selected and she will get a cash prize of Rs 50,000. This national flower, Lotus inspired her to prepare the logo which will convey nationalism, selfless service, unity and cooperation. It will also represent India’s progress in economy, foreign affairs, the upgradation of the Indian army, G-20, and the chairmanship of the United Nations Security Council.

Similarly, Inbam of Bengaluru who has created ‘Champi Chikka’, was selected as the mascot and he will get a cash prize of Rs 50,000. This has the design of an elephant and it will show that Karnataka has the highest number of elephants in the country.

It will also showcase global climate change, achieving the goal of sustainable development, and world peace, and the rapid strides of India and its youths in the fields of sports, startups, creativity, and education.

The theme of this year’s Youth Festival is ‘Vikasit Yuva, Vikasit Bharath’, and over 7500 delegates from all over the country are expected to participate in this event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open this festival in Hubballi on January 12 to coincide with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Apart from Anuraj Thakur, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports C. Narayanagowda and noted Kannada actor Tara Anuradha were also present at the function.

20230107-173805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Why the RSS admires Sardar despite his decision to ban it

    Ranji Trophy Final: I could have batted longer, says Prithvi Shaw...

    5G is our only chance to grow

    IIT Kanpur ready with artificial heart