INDIA

National Youth Festival: PM Modi arrives in K’taka; Yedyurappa not invited

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hubballi to participate in the inauguration of the National Youth Festival on Thursday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his colleagues extended a warm welcome to PM Modi at the airport.

PM Modi will address the huge gathering at the mega event. The party has also organised a road show.

Meanwhile, the party sources have confirmed that senior leader, BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member B.S.Yediyurappa is not invited to the event. The development has fuelled suspicions that BJP strongman is being snubbed by the party.

Yedyurappa did not attend the recent Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s event in the state. Though, Amit Shah on stage clarified that Yediyurappa had spoken to him and told him that he is in the land where he was born (Mandya), party insiders claimed that all is not well within the party.

The party also did not invit the party leader from Hubballi Jagadish Shettar, a former CM. Party sources maintained that since it is a government event, Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar are not invited.

20230112-170404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One killed, 7 injured in blast at illegal TN firecracker unit

    Gurugram: 187 high-rise societies, 178 commercial establishments without fire NOC

    Josh celebrates 2nd anniversary with new campaign for creators

    Odisha govt to distribute condom, pills to newly-wed couples