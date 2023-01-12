Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hubballi to participate in the inauguration of the National Youth Festival on Thursday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his colleagues extended a warm welcome to PM Modi at the airport.

PM Modi will address the huge gathering at the mega event. The party has also organised a road show.

Meanwhile, the party sources have confirmed that senior leader, BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member B.S.Yediyurappa is not invited to the event. The development has fuelled suspicions that BJP strongman is being snubbed by the party.

Yedyurappa did not attend the recent Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s event in the state. Though, Amit Shah on stage clarified that Yediyurappa had spoken to him and told him that he is in the land where he was born (Mandya), party insiders claimed that all is not well within the party.

The party also did not invit the party leader from Hubballi Jagadish Shettar, a former CM. Party sources maintained that since it is a government event, Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar are not invited.

