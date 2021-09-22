Reacting to the vaccine row with the UK, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Enterpreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said on Wednesday that every country will take decisions which they believe are in the best interest of the people.

Replying to a query during a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Chandrasekhar said, “I don’t want to get into too much detail. I will only leave this thought with you that during Covid, the height of fear and paranoia in countries about travel in general and travellers in particular is high, and expectedly so.”

The minister, however, clarified that he was not speaking on behalf of the health or the external affairs ministry.

“Throughout the entire 18 months of the pandemic, you have seen restrictions placed by many countries on people travelling in and out of the country. I am not speaking on behalf of the health minister or the external affairs minister,” Chandrasekhar said.

He further stated that he thinks these things have to evolve as the assessment of risk of the disease gets mitigated over time.

“Till such time, every sovereign government, every sovereign country will take decisions which they believe are in the best interest of the people. I don’t think this is anything more than that and I leave it at that,” Chandrasekhar said.

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, the minister said, “In his first in-person visit since the Covid pandemic, the Prime Minister will meet US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga. He will also meet US Vice President Kamala Harris. He will discuss many issues there.”

He further pointed out that the Prime Minister has led the country and won against terrorism, expansionism and pandemic.

“He led and united the country in his resilient fight against three issues. His government has vaccinated 81 crore people, while the economy has also rebounded strongly,” he said.

Chandrasekhar said that in the post-Covid world order, India under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi will play a significant role in shaping the future.

“This is a vindication of seven years of PM’s foreign policy of keeping ‘India first, nation first’. Today, on the global stage under, India is playing a significant role in shaping the world,” he added.

–IANS

