INDIA

Nationwide celebrations to mark Rani Durgavati’s 500th birth anniversary: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati will be celebrated across the country on October 5.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during an event organised in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district to mark the culmination of five ‘yatras’ that were launched by the state BJP on June 22.

Prime Minister Modi was supposed to address the programme on June 27, however, it was cancelled due to bad weather conditions.

Titled as ‘Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatras’, it was launched to pay homage and remember the struggle of the 16th century legendary Gondwana kingdom queen Rani Durgavati.

The five yatras, which covered remotest villages of tribal-dominated parts of the state, culminated in Shahdol on June 27.

Prime Minister Modi also announced that a commemorative silver coin and a stamp will be released on the occasion of her 500th birth anniversary. Besides, afilm based on her life will also be made.

“We will launch a campaign to take Rani Durgavati’s inspiration to every house in India. Madhya Pradesh will touch new heights of development,” he said.

