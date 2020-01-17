Nationwide cycle rally to aware people on fuel conservation

Agartala, Jan 19 (IANS) Cycle rallies were organised across the country on Sunday as part of the awareness campaign “Conserve Fuel, Save Future”, officials said here.

State owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Group General Manager Om Prakash Singh said that the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), a non-profit body under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural gas, has organised the “SAKSHAM Cycle Rally” in 200 cities across India.

He said that with a theme of “Conserve Fuel, Save Future”, such awareness campaign are being organised across the country every year. In Tripura, the cycle rally was flagged-off by the state Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma in presence of two other members of the Parliament — Pratima Bhoumik and Rebati Tripura and a host of legislators and dignitaries.

Several thousand people, especially the young boys and girls took part in the rally early on Sunday morning.

