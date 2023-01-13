WORLD

Nationwide flooding costs Aussie economy over $3 bn in 2022: Treasury

NewsWire
0
0

Flooding across Australia in 2022 cost the country billions of dollars, government data released on Friday revealed.

According to the Treasury estimates, reduced activity in the mining, agriculture, construction, retail and accommodation sectors due to severe weather events and flooding cut gross domestic product growth by 0.25 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

Combined with a 16 per cent rise in the cost of fruit and vegetables amid disrupted supply chains, the Treasury estimated the floods cost the economy A$5 billion ($3 billion).

In the previous 10 years, the price of fruit and vegetables rose by an average of 2.5 per cent annually.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers, who on Friday visited communities in New South Wales that were affected by catastrophic flooding between February and April last year, flagged additional funding for natural disaster resilience measures in May’s federal budget.

“We know these types of disasters put up prices, slow down growth in the near term, and cost the budget billions of dollars,” he was quoted by saying.

“Natural disaster funding was a key focus in the budget in October and will be a key focus in May as well. This isn’t optional spending, it has to be done. In Australia, we’re always conscious that natural disasters have the ability to throw us off course, and we expect this uncertainty to be one of the key factors weighing on our economy.”

Every Australian state and territory with the exception of the Australian Capital Territory experienced major flooding in 2022, with a third consecutive La Nina event bringing heavy rainfall.

Chalmers was joined on Friday by Murray Watt, minister for emergency management, who said the government is committed to ensuring Australia is better prepared for severe weather events.

20230113-144404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ukraine’s 2nd largest city without power after Russian strikes

    Navalny’s health ‘satisfactory’ after move to prison hospital

    Israeli PM invites new German Chancellor to visit Israel

    3 doses of COVID-19 vax will offer full protection: Fauci