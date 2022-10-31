The grand occasion of the National Tribal Dance Festival and Rajyotsava is to be organised from November 1-3 at the Science College Ground within Chattisgarh’s state capital Raipur.

The opening ceremony will be held on November 1 at 11 a.m. Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will attend the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest and state Assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant will preside over the programme.

At the same time, the state ornament ceremony will be organised from 7 p.m where Governor Anusuiya Uikey will attend the function as the chief guest and Chief Minister Baghel will preside over the programme.

On November 2, the following day after the inaugural programme, the Chief Minister will attend the programme as the chief guest and it will be presided over by Culture Minister Amarjit Bhagat.

The Rajyotsava programme will conclude on November 3 at 7 p.m. and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will attend the closing ceremony as the chief guest, while Baghel will preside over the programme.

As many as 1500 tribal artistes from nine countries — Mozambique, Mongolia, Togo, Russia, Indonesia, Maldives, Serbia, New Zealand and Egypt and all the states and Union Territories of India will participate in the National Tribal Dance Festival.

Competitions will be held in two categories in the National Tribal Dance Festival. The first category will be based on the theme ‘Harvesting’, and the second category will be based on the theme ‘Tribal Traditions and Rituals’. The people winning the competitions will be awarded Rs 20 lakh. Cash prizes of Rs 20 lakh will also be distributed as well as Rs five lakh, Rs three lakh and Rs two lakh will be awarded to the first, second and third place holders.

