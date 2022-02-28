WORLD

NATO allies boost military, practical support to Ukraine

By NewsWire
0
0

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies have boosted support to Ukraine with military equipment, financial assistance and humanitarian aid, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

“NATO Allies are stepping up support with air-defence missiles, anti-tank weapons, as well as humanitarian and financial aid,” Stoltenberg tweeted, Xinhua news agency reported.

NATO said in a press release on Sunday that Ukraine has received “critical weapons,” including Javelin missiles and anti-aircraft missiles.

“Millions of euros” worth of financial assistance and humanitarian aid have also been sent to the Ukrainian forces, NATO added.

Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine on February 24. After a seesaw struggle between the two sides, a ray of hope emerged as the Ukrainian and Russian delegations arrived at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border for talks on Monday.

20220301-010401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.