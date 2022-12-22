BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

NATO boss tipped to lead IMF: Report

NewsWire
0
0

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg may become the new head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Norwegian TV 2 broadcaster has reported, citing ‘reliable’ sources within the US-led military bloc.

Moreover, the outgoing secretary general is the US favourite to lead the Washington-headquartered organisation, RT reported, citing TV 2 sources. Currently, the fund is led by Kristalina Georgieva, a veteran Bulgarian economist, whose tenure is scheduled to end in 2024.

Stoltenberg was set to leave NATO in September, but his term was extended into late 2023 amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. With no successor for the post in clear sight, Stoltenberg may end up having his tenure extended even beyond 2023 – potentially for another year – multiple media reports have suggested, RT reported.

Several high-ranking politicians are reportedly being considered as the new chair of the military bloc. NATO allegedly aims to install a woman at its helm for the first time, with Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, and former Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic named among the contenders.

In early November, the New York Times reported that the “prime candidate” favoured by Washington to replace the outgoing NATO secretary general was Chrystia Freeland, who is currently Canada’s finance minister and deputy prime minister.

“Where any of the candidates come down on support for Ukraine in the war against Russia will be a critical factor,” the NYT wrote.

20221222-181004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Blochchain platform 5ire raises $100 mn, becomes 105th unicorn in India

    Credit Suisse fighting for its survival

    Fish production reaches all-time high, shows data

    Surging cost of construction likely to push up real estate prices