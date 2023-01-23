WORLD

NATO chief to visit S.Korea next week

Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), will visit South Korea early next week on a regional swing that will also take him to Japan, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Stoltenberg is scheduled to make a two-day trip to Seoul on January 29-30, during which he will conduct a series of meetings with top South Korean government officials, including Foreign Minister Park Jin and Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Minister is saying.

The NATO chief is also due to visit the Seoul National Cemetery and participate in a forum hosted by a South Korean think tank.

His trip to Seoul comes as the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol has been stepping up cooperation with NATO.

Yoon attended a NATO summit in June last year, becoming the first South Korea leader to do so.

Following his Seoul trip, Stoltenberg will fly to Japan for a two-day visit.

