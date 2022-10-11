Nato’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said the alliance is “closely monitoring” Russia’s nuclear forces and that any deliberate attack against allies’ critical infrastructure “would be met with a united and determined response”, the media reported.

The Nato military alliance “is not party” to the conflict in Ukraine, Stoltenberg said during a news conference. “But our support is playing a key role,” he added, The Guardian reported.

Allies remained “united in their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and self-defence”, he said.

Stoltenberg told reporters that Ukraine has the momentum and continues to make significant gains. While Russia is increasingly resorting to horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure, The Guardian reported.

“President Vladimir Putin is ‘failing in Ukraine’ and his attempted annexations, partial mobilisation, and reckless nuclear rhetoric represent the most significant escalation since the start of the war,” he said.

The Russian leader’s veiled nuclear threats are “dangerous and irresponsible”, Stoltenberg added: Russia knows that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. We are closely monitoring Russia’s nuclear forces. We have not seen any changes in Russia’s posture.

The leaders of the G7 have condemned Russia’s most recent missile attacks in Ukraine ‘in the strongest possible terms’, and vowed to stand “firmly” with Kyiv “for as long as it takes”, The Guardian reported.

The “indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime” by Russian forces, they said in a joint statement following their meeting with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

They also said they would “never recognise” Russia’s “illegal annexation” of Ukrainian territory or ‘the sham referenda that Russia uses to justify it’.

