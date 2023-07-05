INDIA

NATO Allies have agreed to extend the mandate of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg by a further year, until 1 October 2024. 

The decision will be endorsed by NATO Heads of State and Government at the Vilnius Summit, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Allies thanked the Secretary-General for his leadership and commitment, which has been critical to preserving transatlantic unity in the face of unprecedented security challenges.

Stoltenberg said: “I am honoured by the decision of NATO Allies to extend my term as Secretary General. The transatlantic bond between Europe and North America has ensured our freedom and security for nearly seventy-five years, and in a more dangerous world, our great Alliance is more important than ever.”

NATO is an intergovernmental military alliance between 31 member states – 29 European and two North American.

