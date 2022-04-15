WORLD

NATO membership unlikely to help build Sweden & Finland’s int’l prestige: Russia

NewsWire
0
0

Sweden and Finland will lose part of their sovereignty while compromising their security if they join NATO, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned on Friday, referring to the two nations expected requests for formal membership in the US-led military bloc.

Sweden and Finland have long been close to the organisation but have maintained formal non-alignment with NATO since the Cold War. Both may soon apply for membership amid the ongoing security crisis in Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned that Sweden and Finland would not gain anything by moving forward with the plan, RT reported.

NATO membership “is unlikely to help build Sweden and Finland’s international prestige”, ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a comment released by Russia.

She said the two nations will lose the opportunity to act as “conveyors of many constructive, unifying initiatives” as they did in the past.

“Naturally, the choice belongs to the authorities of Sweden and Finland. But they should realise the consequences of such a move to our bilateral relations and the European security architecture, which currently is in a state of crisis,” she added.

The official argued that the two nations would become platforms used by NATO to threaten Russia and that neither they, nor the region of northern Europe as a whole, would benefit from it.

She added that NATO membership “implies de facto surrender of a part of sovereignty in making decisions on defence, and also on foreign policy”.

Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian President and Prime Minister, who is currently the Deputy Chairman of the country’s Security Council, had implied earlier this week that if the two nations joined the trans-Atlantic bloc, Russia would deploy nuclear weapons in the Baltic region.

20220415-204402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 killed as record wind batters UK

    Afghan civilian casualties drastically down last week

    Khashoggi’s fiancee demands punishment for Saudi Prince

    Imran Khan to launch protest movement against ‘illegal’ govt