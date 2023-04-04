WORLD

NATO mulls multi-year support program for Ukraine: Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the alliance will discuss a multi-year support program for Ukraine.

The program will be on the agenda of the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday, Xinhua news agency quoted the NATO chief as saying at a press conference here.

“I expect that the ministers will agree to start work on the development of a multi-year program for Ukraine,” Stoltenberg added.

Along with providing support for Ukraine in the ongoing war with Russia, the program is important for the long-term perspective of the development of relations between Ukraine and NATO, he noted.

At their meeting, the Foreign Ministers of NATO countries will also discuss ways to strengthen the support for Ukraine’s Armed Forces and ensure their transition to NATO standards, he added.

On Tuesday, the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission will be held within the framework of the Foreign Ministers summit.

