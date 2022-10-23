Top-seeded Malvika Bansod clinched the women’s singles title while unseeded Kaushal Dharmamer secured the men’s title at the Yonex-Sunrise VV Natu Memorial All-India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2022 here on Sunday.

Bansod secured a come-from-behind 13-21, 21-17, 22-20 win over Adita Rao in a thrilling final encounter that lasted an hour and three minutes.

Kaushal, on the other hand, got the better of Rohan Gurbani comfortably winning 21-10, 21-16 in the men’s singles summit clash.

Meanwhile, Khushi Gupta secured two titles in the doubles section — women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Playing alongside Siddharth Elango, Khushi thrashed the pair of Aravind Suresh and Pavithra Navin 21-19, 21-15 in straight sets to lift the mixed doubles title and then joined Priya Devi Konjengbam to beat Shikha Gautam and Poorvisha Ram 21-16, 17-21, 21-12 in a nail-biting women’s doubles final.

In the men’s doubles category, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar, who represented India at the Badminton Asia Team Championships earlier this year, claimed the title by outperforming Viplav Kuvale and Viraj Kuvale 21-18, 21-16.

