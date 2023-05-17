INDIA

Nature, human beings are co-related: Goa Guv

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Wednesday said that nature and human beings are co-related to each other.

The Governor, expressing happiness over his visit to Dr. Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary at Chorao island in North Goa, said that the Forest Department and Goa government are making best efforts for the protection of nature.

Pillai also said that Raj Bhavan will soon be publishing three books, namely Heritage trees of Goa, Vaman Vriksha Kala Udyyan and Heavenly islands of Goa.

“As Goa is considered a tourist hub, these books will give more information to the tourist,” he added.

MLA Premendra Shet, who accompanied the Governor for his visit, said that the initiative of the government is to develop hinterland tourism in Mayem, which will attract more tourists in his constituency.

The Governor also took a boat ride on the river through the mangroves.

He also visited Shri Devkikrishna Bhumika Mallinath Devasthan and sought blessings, followed by his visit to St Bartholomew’s Church and Christ Ray Cross at Chorao.

