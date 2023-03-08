INDIA

Naval chopper ditches in Arabian Sea due to suspected loss of power (Ld)

In a close shave, an Indian Navy’s Advanced Light Helicopter with three crew members on board, ditched into the Arabian Sea, off the Mumbai coast, officials said here on Wednesday.

The three crew members were rescued from the sea waters by a naval patrol team soon after they exited the helicopter safely this morning.

According to officials, the ALH was on a routine sortie when it reportedly experienced a sudden loss of power and rapid loss of weight, leading to the fall above the sea.

The pilot managed to carry out a controlled ditching over the sea water and then the air crew came out of the chopper unharmed.

The trio was later saved by a naval patrol vessel which rushed to the site of the accident, the officials said.

The chopper’s crew members – whose identity and ranks have not been revealed – were shifted to the helicopter base, INS Shikra where they underwent a medical examination and have been declared as “fine”.

The ditched chopper had deployed its emergency flotation gears and efforts are on to salvage even as the Indian Navy has ordered an inquiry into the cause of the incident.

