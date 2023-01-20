ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Naveen Andrews to star in web series on Indian immigrant family in US

NewsWire
0
0

Amazon Freevee has given a straight-to-series order to ‘The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh’, an eight-episode series inspired by the life of showrunner Vijal Patel, reports ‘Variety’.

British American actor Naveen Andrews (‘Lost’, ‘The English Patient’, ‘Bride and Prejudice’) stars in the ensemble comedy as the patriarch Mahesh Pradeep.

‘The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh’ follows the Pradeep family and the humorous events of their first few months after moving to America from India. As told through often conflicting flashbacks from an interrogation room, the Pradeeps quickly find themselves embroiled — romantically, personally, and professionally — with a polar-opposite neighbourhood family, according to ‘Variety’.

Andrews’ Mahesh is described as a brilliant engineer who uprooted his family to America for a business opportunity. Patel is the show’s executive producer.

“This show is from a very personal place, and explores the many facets of the immigrant struggle,” Patel said. “As my parents say, the pain got funnier over time — like wine.”

‘The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh’ is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios. The series “shines a comedic light on the centuries-old, universally relatable first-generation experience,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and programming at Amazon Studios.

“We look forward to sharing Vijal’s personally inspired story — filled with heart, humility, and humour — with the Freevee audience,” Anderson added.

20230120-110803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Justin Timberlake sued by director over ‘The 20/20 Experience’ video

    Ellie Goulding denies cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan

    ‘My Mother’s Wedding’ makes new additions to cast, cameras start rolling

    Priyanka Chopra to play a Punjabi woman in Mindy Kaling’s Hollywood...