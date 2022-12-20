ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Naveen Kasturia reveals the story leap in ‘Pitchers’ season 2

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Naveen Kasturia, who is gearing up for the second season of the streaming show ‘Pitchers’, has shared that although it took seven years for the second season of the show to come up, the story doesn’t have a leap of seven years. In fact, it is “much less”.

The actor, who plays the character of Navin Bansal – the founder and CEO of fictional technology start-up Pragati-I, said, “My character has changed immensely in the second season but the story doesn’t have a leap of seven years. Now, he has a company, people working for him, so he is more responsible. He is going through a very different set of challenges this time.”

Drawing parallels between his character and what aspiring actors in his field face, Naveen further mentioned, “I think the first season was about an actor trying to come to Mumbai from Delhi to become an actor. Season two is about how I will become an actor.

The real struggle has started now because funding mil gayi hai ab aage kya karna hai. Jo kaam karne ke liye maa baap mana karte hain ab wo pata chalega ki wo kyun mana karte hain. (Now that our start-up has the funding, the real struggle starts now, it’s like your parents tell you to not follow your heart but the mind, why they tell you to do so will be revealed in this season)”.

‘Pitchers 2’ will be available to stream on ZEE5 from December 23.

20221220-141803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ’90 Day Fiance’ star Stephanie Matto earns thousands of dollars week...

    ‘KBC 14’ contestant regales Big B with her stories about Mumbai’s...

    Fans target Uorfi for yelling at her ‘Splitsvilla X4’ connection, say...

    Arijit Singh’s sister lent her voice to Bengali song for ‘#Homecoming’