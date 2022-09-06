Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received a grand reception on his arrival in Bhubaneswar from New Delhi on Tuesday.

Thousands of BJD workers and supporters including ministers, MPs, MLAs and other functionaries gave a rousing welcome to their president and CM at Biju Patnaik International Airport for receiving lifetime achievement award from New Delhi-based Capital Foundation Society.

The ruling party in Odisha have put up big posters and banners on the road leading to Naveen Niwas, the residence of Patnaik, from the airport.

Holding banners, party flags and posters, the BJD activists raised slogans, ‘Naveen Patnaik Jindabad’ to greet the Chief Minister. Cultural troupes from various districts of the state have performed at the airport on this occasion. Donning traditional costumes, tribal women also performed folk dances on the road to show.

After landing at the airport, Patnaik boarded a specially designed bus and made a brief speech from the bus. He dedicated the award to 4.5 crore people of Odisha and greeted the crowd ‘Priya Bhai O Bhauni Mane! Apana mane khusi ta? Mu bi bahut khusi’ (Dear brothers and sisters! Are you happy? I am happy too).”

To control the crowd, the commissioner of police has deployed 30 platoons of force and around 100 of its officers in and around the airport area of the city. However, due to such a large crowd, all major roads of the city, especially those leading to the airport, were jammed.

The commuters travelling to the railway station and airports faced a tough time. It was even seen that people arrived and went to the airport during the first half, walking a long way, to reach their destinations.

Opposition BJP and Congress criticised the ruling party for holding such a roadshow for the award.

Terming the award and the felicitation programme as a farce, Leader of Opposition (BJP) Jaynarayan Mishra alleged that the award has been bought. During election time, the ruling party bought such awards, Mishra said.

Similarly, Congress leader Suresh Routray said it is a common award and the felicitation programme is a drama by the regional party to gain popularity.

On the other hand, BJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra said, “Our party leaders and workers from all across the state have gathered here to felicitate Naveen Patnaik for his 25 years of hard work and sacrifice for the people of Odisha.”

20220906-194805