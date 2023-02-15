The Hockey World Cup 2023 was unique and a massive success reinforcing Odishas commitment and passion for sports, particularly Hockey.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated the members of the Organising Committee, heads and officials of the different Departments and agencies involved in the smooth and successful hosting of the Hockey World Cup at a felicitation ceremony held at the Kalinga Stadium, today.

They were presented with a replica Trophy of the World Cup along with a Certificate of Appreciation.

Patnaik said that the state has received global appreciation for hosting a spectacular World Cup and has been hailed for its support for Hockey and this has been possible due to the sheer dedication and sincere efforts of the Department officials and their teams.

On this occasion, he also acknowledged the role of the fans. He thanked and applauded the spectators who came in large numbers to support the World Cup, even on non India match days.

Success of an event is also driven by the hundreds of people who are engaged in multi-functional areas and have worked relentlessly behind the scenes. Chief Minister expressed his deep gratitude for their contribution in making this mega event memorable and showcasing the best of Odisha to the world.

From hosting the Hockey Men’s World Cup for a second consecutive time, to constructing the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela in a record 15 months, it has been an overwhelming journey for the state, under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The World Cup Village therein was also a high point of the World Cup.

Noteworthy, the marquee event, for the first time, was hosted at two venues, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela which had its own challenges which the Government overcame and hosted the most celebrated Hockey World Cup.

One of the biggest achievements was operationalizing the air connectivity for the smooth commute of teams and officials.

Both Bhubaneswar and Rourkela enthralled hockey fans all over the world, as the joint venues of Kalinga Stadium (Bhubaneswar) and the brand-new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium (Rourkela) hosted the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup from January 13th to 29th, 2023.

To reminisce the moments of the Hockey World Cup, a video on the Hockey World Cup 2023 and the Trophy Tour was played at the felicitation ceremony.

The Chief Minister also felicitated district Collectors for the different sports and culture initiatives taken up including the extensive Hockey World Cup Trophy Tour. Sundargarh bagged a special award for playing an integral role in the World Cup.

