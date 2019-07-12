Naveen seeks performance report from party MPs

Bhubaneswar, July 14 (IANS) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday asked his party MPs to submit reports of their performance in the Parliament and on the steps taken by them to resolve issues in their respective constituencies every two months starting August.

In a letter to all the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the BJD, Patnaik asked them to apprise him on the issues raised by them in both the Houses and the steps taken by them to resolve people’s problems in their respective constituencies.

The MPs have been asked to submit the written reports every two months by the 10th.

Patnaik said he would review the reports regularly and give advice on how to work for the development and interest of Odisha.

Notably, Patnaik had asked his ministers on June 4 to submit monthly reports on steps taken by their departments for implementing the BJD’s election manifesto by the seventh of every month.

The BJD has 12 MPs in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha.

