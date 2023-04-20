Bowing to the opposition clamour, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced a one-member panel to investigate the facts resulting in the tragedy that took place after the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan’ award 2022 ceremony in Navi Mumbai on April 16.

The panel, headed by Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, will submit his report in the matter within a month.

It will also make recommendations to the state government regarding precautions to be taken in future in organising similar mega-functions, as the Navi Mumbai event in Kharghar had attracted over 20 lakh people.

The development comes four days after the disaster that left at least 14 persons dead due to sunstroke and allegations of a purported stampede, though the state has not confirmed the latter aspect.

The tragedy had kicked up a massive political row with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) demanding the resignation of Shinde, a judicial probe by a retired judge, a 2-day special legislature session, dismissal of the government, SOPs for such events, enhancing the compensation to Rs 1 crore for each victim, etc.

Top MVA leaders like Nationalist Congress Party’s Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, state chief Jayant Patil, Clyde Crasto, state Congress President Nana Patole, Atul Londhe, Ashok Chavan, Shiv Sena-UBT’s Sanjay Raut, Kishore Tiwari, Sushma Andhare, Dr. Raghunath Kuchik, and others had slammed the government on various counts.

Under fire from various fronts, state Tourism Minister M. P. Lodha on Wednesday banned all such open-air public events from 12 noon to 5 p.m. in the state with immediate effect as the first of the SOPs.

After social media reports of a purported stampede, the MVA leaders became more aggressive and wrote to Governor Ramesh Bais, though the government has not confirmed the stampede aspect.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had conferred the prestigious ‘Maharashtra Bhushan Award’ 2022 on reformer Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari, revered as ‘Appasaheb’ at the Corporate Park grounds when the 20 lakh people sat patiently for nearly five hours in the blazing temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius.

By late evening the celebrations turned into mourning as scores were rushed to nearby hospitals and in 72 hours, at least 14 have perished, though the Opposition has accused the government of suppressing the true extent of the casualties and fatalities.

Rattling the government, Pawar and Patole demanded lodging culpable homicide cases, resignation or dismissal of the government, summoning a 2-day Special Legislature Session, etc.

Attacking the concerned agencies for poor planning, Patole said that more than 500 people were injured and so far 14 have died, and now the government is pointing fingers at others like Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.

“If Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had been in the Opposition now, he would have gone to the Navi Mumbai Police headquarters and not stepped out till a FIR or culpable homicide case was registered… Today, he is holding the home portfolio and his responsibility is even higher. He should ask CM Shinde to quit,” demanded Pawar.

