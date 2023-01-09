INDIA

Navi Mumbai youth nabbed for lewd acts before a woman in building lift

NewsWire
0
0

The Navi Mumbai Police arrested a 30-year-old man from Taloja for indulging in lewd acts in front of a woman in the lift of a building in a housing society, here on Monday.

The police swung into action after CCTV footage of the embarrassing incident was highlighted on social media by a social activist Binu Varghese.

“A young man is seen making inappropriate, obscene gestures to a woman in an elevator. Incident has taken place at Marble Arch CHS, in Taloja,” said Varghese in a tweet on the Sunday night development.

The man, later identified as one Asif Shahid Sayyad, is seen indulging in the objectionable acts while staring at the sole woman there, and after getting off the elevator, touches her inappropriately in the building lobby.

Taking cognisance as the video went viral with sharp reactions from the twitteratti, the Taloja Police called the victim woman and summoned Sayyad for investigations.

After recording the woman’s statement in the matter and surveying the building site, the police lodged a case against the culprit and arrested Sayyad under various charges including molestation, said the police.

20230109-165602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vikrant Massey-starrer ’12th Fail’ wraps up its last schedule in Mumbai

    Lucknow hotel fire: Two dead, may feared trapped

    Genelia D’Souza opens up on her Dussehra plans

    The real-life Mona Darlings and their mafia sugar daddies