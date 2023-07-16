New Delhi, July 16 (IANSlife) Life’s only constant is change. Something or the other is constantly changing from when you are babies to when you are old. There are a lot of milestones to be covered while navigating all these changes. When high school is over, starting college is a significant transition in one’s life. Although you are moving forward in life, you are also leaving a lot behind, making this moment both tremendously thrilling and nostalgic. Going to college presents many fresh starts for students but also brings challenges, such as making new friends and determining what to study or pursue further.

Taking care of yourself both physically and mentally is essential when there is this mountain of work to be done and a hierarchy of priorities to establish. Concentrating on mental health is crucial because it can affect academic success and general well-being.

Dr. Chandni Tugnait, a Psychotherapist, Life & Business Coach, & Founder-Director of Gateway of Healing, shares some methods to encourage mental health as you transition to college:

Plan Ahead: Starting your planning while still in school, specifically your senior year of high school, would be the ideal course of action. Prioritize your tasks so you feel supported when it’s time to begin your new life. Be ready with the colleges you want to apply to, do your research, and then just put your best foot forward to ensure you go where you want to go.

Set Realistic Goals: Once you have started college, set realistic goals and expectations for yourself. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself to figure everything out immediately. Be kind to yourself, take things one step at a time and celebrate small successes.

Take the Initiative: Get active in organizations on campus to create a support network. You may find friends who are interested in the same things as you are and develop a sense of communitybecause of doing this.

Practice Self-Care: Get into the habit of eating well, exercising frequently, and getting adequate sleep. These routines can uplift your spirits and vigor while enhancing your general mental wellness. Make time to unwind and engage in enjoyable hobbies. Make time in your calendar for self-care, whether it’s doing yoga, reading a book, deep breathing or taking a walk.

Seek Support: It’s understandable that it is not easy to cope with change for everyone, so if you are having trouble with something or are unable to interact with people and see anything positive, then seek support by utilizing resources available on campus such as counselling services, health services, and academic advisors. Feel free to reach out for help if you’re struggling with the transition.

Dr. Tugnait concludes that there will undoubtedly be a lot of societal pressure and expectations placed on you as you start college. Set realistic goals for yourself and concentrate on doing things slowly while acknowledging little victories.

Remember the need for self-care; do your best to develop routines that help you feel energized and upbeat while also improving your mental well-being. Furthermore, if things start to feel too much, feel free to ask for assistance or talk to someone. As a period of growth and change, college is a great place to learn how to embrace change confidently.

