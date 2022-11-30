Comedian Navin Prabhakar, who is known for his ‘Pehchaan Kaun’ act on ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, has opened up about doing live shows again after the pandemic, and gave a brief of his next performance in the national capital.

Prabhakar said: “Usually, I give one hour to my live stage show and from this January, I am preparing my own one-man show, ‘Non-Stop Laughter with Navin Prabhakar’. The duration will be two hours and it will be in all new setups.”

Navin, who has been doing live shows for a long time now, missed them the most during the lockdowns.

“Of course I missed doing live shows a lot and it was a long break. But I did not get demotivated. I started watching films. I studied films like a student. As an actor, it was a very fulfilling exercise that helped strengthen my knowledge of films and also my acting craft,” he said.

Naveen added, “It was easy for me to just sit back quietly and spend my time aimlessly, but I chose to be busy and remained engaged. It was tough for the entertainment industry, but I am happy that the bad time has passed and we have moved ahead.”

Asked how he manages to do live shows for such a long time, Navin said: “Mostly, I do mimicry of film actors, playback singers and politicians, which is appreciated globally. Mimicry is something that always has a mass liking, but yes, you have to be really good at it. When I am performing live, I am the happiest.”

He also spoke about the appreciation he gets from the people, saying, “It is true that people loved my signature show ‘Pehchaan Kaun’, but at the same time, they always compliment me for singing the most popular Hindi film songs and ghazals. Also, the audience loves my satire on current socio-political affairs. I really enjoy all the claps, standing ovations, selfies, and autograph requests after every show. It’s so overwhelming.”

“You always have to be interactive with your audience so that the connection and involvement make your performance memorable,” he added.

