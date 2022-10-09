ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Navin Prabhakar reveals what inspired his bar girl act

NewsWire
0
0

Known for his act of a Mumbai bar girl, Julie, on ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, Navin Prabhakar spoke about the inspiration behind his act on the comedy-based reality show hosted by Kapil Sharma.

He said: “This is an on-the-ground experience, we keep searching for characters, and the ones who really search for it do get it. So, I got this character in Lokhandwala (Mumbai). During that time, we were not able to afford the incoming and outgoing calls on mobile phones that would cost 16 rupees.”

“So, I used to make sure no one saw me and would go to the PCO and make calls. So that time this character (a bar girl) was already inside, I copied her body language and voice and added my own script to it. And that’s what the audience witnessed on television and the rest is history,” he said explaining how a real character became an inspiration for his popular act.

As ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is paying a tribute to late comedian Raju Srivastav, who passed away on September 21 after undergoing treatment for about 40 days in AIIMS, Delhi, a number of well-known faces of the comedy domain appeared on the show and share their memories associated with the late comedian.

Navin also remembered Raju and said: “We have learned a lot from Raju Bhai. Back then we used to have our shows Raju Srivastav-Navin Prabhakar night. There had been around 4-5 shows, but the circle was still unfinished. We were supposed to do a tour in March-April but unfortunately, this couldn’t happen.”

Comedians Vijay Ishwarlal Pawar, Khayali Saharan, Ahsaan Qureshi, Sunil Pal, Rajiv Thakur, Navin Prabhakar, Rehman Khan, Suresh Albela, Rajeev Nigam, Rajat Sood, Jayvijay Sachan, and Kettan Singh came on the show as special guests.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

