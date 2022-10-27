ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Navina Bole plays a cunning woman in ‘Alibaba’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Ishqbaaaz’ actress Navina Bole has joined the cast of ‘Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul’. She portrays the role of a cunning woman who does everything to ditch the lead character of Alibaba, played by actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan.

While talking about how her entry is going to change the story line of the show, she says: “I have done various roles in my career but never portrayed a mother on screen. Afrasiyab is a brilliant woman, and when I heard about how she will grow in the show, I immediately agreed to be a part of ‘Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul’.”

Navina, who was part of several TV shows such as ‘Jab Hum Tum’ and ‘Jeannie Aur Juju’, throws light on her on screen personality and adds: “She is clever, loves her daughter and knows her objective. I always look for solid roles that have something to give to the audience.”

“In the upcoming episodes, a lot will happen with great twists, and I’m sure it will be a treat for the audience. I hope my viewers and fans enjoy my entry into the show,” concludes Navina.

20221027-190606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Is ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ premiering on Netflix on June 19?

    Jammu-based hip-hop star Shen B releases ‘Zamaana’

    Bhuvan Bam’s ‘Titu Talks’ leaves Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan in...

    Tiffany Haddish to return with ‘The Afterparty’ Season 2