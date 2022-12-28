ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Navneet Malik: It feels amazing to start 2023 on sets with Sanjay Dutt

From making his Bollywood debut in ‘Love Hostel’ to playing Tara Sutaria’s love interest in ‘Heropanti 2’, Navneet Malik has worked on certain notable projects and got an opportunity to show his talent as an actor.

He opened up on his upcoming movie, ‘The Virgin Tree’ with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and also on how he looks back at 2022 in terms of his achievements.

Navneet said: “It feels amazing to have ended the year on a creative high and starting 2023 on sets with Sanjay Dutt.”

He will be seen in the horror-comedy, ‘The Virgin Tree’ starring Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Mouni Roy.

He further shared about being part of ‘Love Hostel’ in 2022 and added: “I count myself lucky to have started the year with ‘Love Hostel’, which gave me so much love and admiration. It’s been a truly unique journey, and I appreciate the recognition I’ve gained. ‘Love Hostel’ would definitely sit right on the top of my filmography for being a film that also made a very strong point about inclusivity throughout the film.”

Navneet also talked about his performance in ‘Swaraj’ as freedom fighter Bakshi Jagabandhu, who fights fiercely for the freedom of his people.

He shared: “I am happy to be ending 2022 on a high, and I got to showcase my skills and deliver diverse roles with ease. It was surely a challenging role and I’m glad that I have entertained people.”

The actor further also added: “Love Hostel and Swaraj are two diametrically opposite projects. So, to win love for both satisfies me because it shows me that I can play both ends of the spectrum as an actor. It’s important for anyone who works creatively to have their work validated, and for me, that year has been 2022.”

