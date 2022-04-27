INDIA

Navneet Rana lodges complaint against Sanjay Raut with Delhi Police

NewsWire
0
0

Member of Parliament from Maharashtra’s Amravati, Navneet Rana has lodged a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

She lodged the complaint against Raut with the Delhi Police as her house is in New Delhi’s North Avenue area.

“I belong to the Scheduled Caste. In 2014 I fought the elections against the Shiv Sena leader on a reserved seat. Since then activists and leaders of the Shiv Sena have been threatening me and spreading rumours that I have forged my caste certificate. They are after me because my caste is Chambhar,” she has written in her complaint.

Rana has written that in 2019 she again contested the election and won against the Shiv Sena leader. She has alleged that soon after her victory Raut started targeting her on every platform. Raut also spoke against her on television.

“Raut called me and my husband ‘Bunty and Babli’. He called us 420 with the intention to defame us in our community. On April 22 and 23, when I was at my home in Khar area, Raut sent his party workers to my home who not only created a ruckus but also threatened me with dire consequences. They had brought an ambulance and didn’t let me go out of my home. Raut in fact went on saying that he would bury us 20 feet deep,” read her complaint.

She has urged the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against Raut and others for calling her and her husband Bunty and Babli, 420 and using derogatory caste related words.

The Delhi Police has not made any official statement in this matter so far. A copy of the complaint has been accessed by IANS.

20220427-143043

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP minister favours JD(S) MLA over IAS officer in encroachment case

    Two unidentified men attack journalist in Puducherry

    9 get death penalty in spurious liquor case in Bihar

    Tripura govt red-faced after lookout circular for NRI quashed