Member of Parliament from Maharashtra’s Amravati, Navneet Rana has lodged a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

She lodged the complaint against Raut with the Delhi Police as her house is in New Delhi’s North Avenue area.

“I belong to the Scheduled Caste. In 2014 I fought the elections against the Shiv Sena leader on a reserved seat. Since then activists and leaders of the Shiv Sena have been threatening me and spreading rumours that I have forged my caste certificate. They are after me because my caste is Chambhar,” she has written in her complaint.

Rana has written that in 2019 she again contested the election and won against the Shiv Sena leader. She has alleged that soon after her victory Raut started targeting her on every platform. Raut also spoke against her on television.

“Raut called me and my husband ‘Bunty and Babli’. He called us 420 with the intention to defame us in our community. On April 22 and 23, when I was at my home in Khar area, Raut sent his party workers to my home who not only created a ruckus but also threatened me with dire consequences. They had brought an ambulance and didn’t let me go out of my home. Raut in fact went on saying that he would bury us 20 feet deep,” read her complaint.

She has urged the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against Raut and others for calling her and her husband Bunty and Babli, 420 and using derogatory caste related words.

The Delhi Police has not made any official statement in this matter so far. A copy of the complaint has been accessed by IANS.

