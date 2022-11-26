INDIA

Navy launches new survey vessel ‘Ikshak’

‘Ikshak’, the third of the four Survey Vessels (Large) (SVL) Project being built for the Indian Navy was launched on Saturday at Kattupalli in Chennai.

As per the Ministry of Defence, ‘Ikshak’ made her first contact with the water of Bay of Bengal at 10.40 a.m. at the launch ceremony graced by the Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Naval Command.

In keeping with the Naval maritime tradition, Madhumati Hampiholi, spouse of M.A. Hampiholi, launched the ship to the chanting of invocation from Atharva Veda.

The ship has been named ‘Ikshak’ which means ‘Guide’.

The ship has been named to signify the contribution of the Survey ships towards facilitating safe passage for Mariners at Sea.

The first of class ship ‘Sandhayak’ was launched on December 5, 2021 at GRSE, Kolkata.

SVL ships will replace the existing Sandhayak Class survey ships with new generation hydrographic equipment to collect oceanographic data.

The Survey Vessel (Large) ships are 110 m long, 16 m wide with deep displacement of 3,400 tonnes and a complement of 231 personnel, a release said.

20221126-233004

